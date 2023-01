Hundreds of rescuers in Vietnam battled Monday to free a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-metre-deep hole at a construction site two days ago. The boy, named Thai Ly Hao Nam, fell into the shaft of a hollow concrete pillar just 25 centimetres wide, sunk as part of a new bridge in southern Dong […]

