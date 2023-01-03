2023: Obasanjo’s endorsement Obi worthless- Onanuga | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council says the endorsement of Peter Obi, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is worthless. Onanuga said this in a statement in Abuja.

“We read with amusement the endorsement of Mr Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his New Year message on Sunday.

“Following calls by journalists from various media houses who asked for our reaction, we decided to make this preliminary statement, though we didn’t consider the so-called endorsement to be of any value.

“We respect the democratic right of former President Obasanjo to support and endorse any candidate of his choice in any election, except that he made it known formally in his new year message.

“Any discerning political watcher in Nigeria knows that Chief Obasanjo’s preference for Peter Obi is expected,”he said. This, he said, was especially because Obasanjo had…