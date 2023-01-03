Brazil pays final respects to football giant Pele | The Guardian Nigeria News

An emotional Brazil began paying its final respects Monday to football legend Pele with a wake at the stadium where he first took the world’s breath away with his dazzling skill.

Thousands of fans and football dignitaries slowly filed through the Vila Belmiro, home to Pele’s longtime club, Santos, where the coffin bearing the remains of “O Rei” (The King) was displayed in the center of the field.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s office said he would attend the 24-hour wake on Tuesday at 9:00 am (1200 GMT) to “pay his respects and tribute,” before a funeral procession and interment later in the day.

Pele, a three-time World Cup winner widely considered the greatest footballer of all time, died Thursday at age 82 after a battle with cancer.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who attended the wake with the heads of the South American and Brazilian football confederations, said the sport’s governing body would ask all member countries to name a stadium in Pele’s…