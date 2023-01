President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva led the tributes Tuesday as Brazil said its final farewell to late football legend Pele, widely regarded as the greatest player of all time. A flood of fans, politicians and football dignitaries turned out to pay their respects to the player known as “The King” in the southeastern city […]

The post Brazil says final farewell to 'King' Pele appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper