China slams 'unacceptable' Covid curbs on travellers from its territory





China called the mounting international restrictions on travellers from its territory “unacceptable” on Tuesday after over a dozen countries placed fresh Covid curbs on visitors from the world’s most populous nation. The United States, Canada, Japan and France are among the countries insisting all travellers from China provide negative Covid tests before arrival, as concerns […]

