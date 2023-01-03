



A Sharia in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Tuesday dissolved the union between Muhammad Abdulganiyu and Ma’arufat Ibrahim. Delivering a ruling, the Judge, Malam Rilwan Kyaudai said the marriage was dissolved after all efforts to reconcile the couple by the court and their guardians failed. He ordered Ibrahim to return N20,000 paid as dowry. “She will […]

Court dissolves three-month-old marriage, orders wife to return N20,000 dowry





Source: Guardian Newspaper