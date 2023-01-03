Edwin Clark endorses Peter Obi for president | The Guardian Nigeria News

A South-South Leader, Edwin Clark, has endorsed Peter Obi, the Presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 election.

Clark’s endorsement comes days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo released a six-page letter endorsing Obi, a former Anambra State governor.

Clark, while addressing the press at his Asokoro Residence, in Abuja on Tuesday stated that Nigeria will unite with Obi as the president of the country adding that Obi will move to restructure the country.

The elder statesman noted that the next president of the country must be educated and experienced, adding that the South East should be allowed to produce the next president because the zone has resourced and educated people to govern the country.

He added that Obi’s commitment to restructured and devolution of power will promote harmony and peaceful coexistence amongst the states and constituent parts of the country.

“That his (Obi) vision for more equity and justice as it pertains…