Fuel siphoning causes Ogbomoso tanker explosion- Fire Service | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Oyo State Fire Service Agency says illicit activities of some members of the public, who were siphoning fuel from a fallen petroleum tanker, was responsible for the Sunday inferno in Ogbomoso.

The agency’s Director of Operations, Mr Ismail Adeleke, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that one Samuel, on Sunday at exactly 12:41p.m reported the incident at the Ogbomoso office of the agency.

“Immediately, the address of the place was taken, the fire personnel led by ACFS Olayiwole, was promptly deployed to the scene of the incident – in front of the Winner Church, Isale General, Ogbomoso.

“On arrival, the fire contingent swung into action and extinguished the fire completely,” Adeleke said.

According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the fire incident was as a result of petrol tanker loaded with 33,000 litres of PMS that lost control and swerved off the road to nearby gutter.

“And later caught fire due to the illicit activities of some members of the…