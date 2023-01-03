IE, NSCDC partner to safeguard electrical installations | The Guardian Nigeria News

For stable power supply, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) has partnered with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to protect its infrastructure.

During a meeting yesterday with Lagos State NSCDC Command, Head, Legal and Regulatory, IE, Babatunde Osadare, commended the organisation and police for their support in safeguarding the utility firm’s equipment from unwholesome activities of vandals and effecting arrests and prosecutions as and when due.

Osadare reminded NSCDC that vandalism remains on the increase, hence urgent intervention was needed. He stated that the nefarious activities were sabotaging the company’s efforts to deliver efficiently.

The IE official hinted that the affected communities might experience longer outage due to activities of vandals. According to him, Ikeja Electric is looking forward to a more robust working relationship with law enforcement agencies and community associations this year, especially on vandalism, Illegal connections, energy theft…