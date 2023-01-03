Imumolen wins more converts after New Year’s Day message to Nigerians | The Guardian Nigeria News

Not a few Nigerians were impressed when Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen unveiled his election master plan in a live broadcast to the nation on New Year’s Day.

The country’s youngest presidential candidate chose the most auspicious moment to rouse a nation in the mood of festivities to the crucial nature of his quest for the presidency as he outlined his plans to take Nigeria out of her present condition and redirect her to the path of sustainable growth and development.

In a moving speech which lasted half an hour, the academic touched on critical areas of the country’s economy that needed to be revamped in order to achieve the rapid development he envisaged if he gets elected as Nigeria’s president this year.

He lamented the abysmal depths the fortunes of the country, once seen as the pride of the black race, had sunk in virtually every area of the economic development index and vowed to effect a sharp turnaround in this dismal state of…