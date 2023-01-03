



Israeli forces killed a child in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry reported, as Israel said police officers fired on people throwing Molotov cocktails. The health ministry announced “the death of the child Adam Essam Shaker Ayyad, 15, with a bullet in the chest fired by the occupation soldiers […]

The post Israel forces kill Palestinian child in Bethlehem: ministry appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper