Obi’s endorsement: Tinubu not your puppet, Onoh tells Obasanjo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential spokesman in the southeast, Dr. Josef Onoh has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s endorsement of Mr. Peter Obi is his search for a vulnerable puppet, similar to Obasanjo’s vainglory’s attack on former President Goodluck Jonathan while contesting for a second term as president.

Onoh also observed that Obasanjo’s endorsement of Obi was a clear departure from the role of statesmanship which the former president had claimed he was when he publicly tore his political party membership card and declared for a non partisan saying ‘I am no more a politician but a statesman, both internally and externally.’

“These were his words when he formally quit the party, he had ordered and supervised the tearing up of his PDP membership card in the presence of his ward members, to spite the party and of course, then president Goodluck Jonathan for his anti-party activities. He had also declared that by the party’s activities,…