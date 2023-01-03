





Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled no punches following Liverpool’s 3-1 loss at Brentford, saying the Reds “just weren’t good enough”. Monday’s reverse left the Reds 15 points off top spot in the Premier League, with their title hopes hanging by a thread. Ibrahima Konate’s own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put Brentford 2-0 up. Oxlade-Chamberlain, making his […]

The post Oxlade-Chamberlain says Liverpool 'not good enough' in Brentford loss appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper