SDP appoints Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi as Deputy DG PCC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), has appointed Mrs Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi as the Deputy Director-General of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for 2023 general election.

Olu Agunloye, National Secretary, SDP, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said the appointment of Okunnu-Lamidi alongside other PCC members was to ensure maximum productive engagement with the electorate.

Agunloye said the appointment would help to optimise the chances of electoral successes for justice, peace and prosperity under SDP government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okunnu-Lamidi, was one of the party’s presidential aspirants but lost at the primaries to Adewole Adebayo, who emerged as presidential candidate.

Agunloye said that Okunnu-Lamidi had remained steadfast in the party with a resolve to play an active role in the revitalisation of Nigeria’s reform agenda.

He said Okunnu-Lamidi never shied away from ideological politics as she now joins the campaign train…