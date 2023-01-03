Soludo condemns killing of Obosi PG, four others, promises to apprehend culprits





Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Tuesday condemned recent killings in parts of the state. Soludo was reacting to killings in Okpuno in Awka South Local Government Area and Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that four youths identified as Onyiebo Okoye, Kenechukwu Okeke, Jude Ebenezar and Obinna […]

