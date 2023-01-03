Tanzanian president lifts ban on opposition political rallies





Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday lifted a ban on opposition rallies imposed in 2016 by her strongman predecessor, in an overture to political rivals seeking the restoration of democratic traditions. Hassan has been under pressure to break with the hardline policies of John Magufuli, who died in 2021 after six years of heavy-handed […]

