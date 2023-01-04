ActionAid partners firm to support flood victims in Bayelsa state | The Guardian Nigeria News

ActionAid Nigeria has partnered with a fintech organization – Chipper Cash, a cross-border payment company, to provide financial and non-financial support to households affected by floods in Bayelsa State.

About 70 households across Gbarain and Ekpetiama clans in Yenagoa Local government area were provided with a variety of food items and cash prizes.’’

The Country Director, of ActionAid, Ene Obi, while speaking on the donations, noted that the partnership with Chipper Cash is quite timely because we are in Yuletide Season when people’s hearts should be merry.

She said: “It is indeed a pleasure that Chipper Cash decided to work with us to put smiles on the faces of families this Christmas.”

Obi further noted that the intervention is the second ActionAid Nigeria has undertaken in Bayelsa within two months saying, ‘In November, we were also in Bayelsa to provide one hundred and forty (140) households across the 3 LGAs with food, non-food items, and dignity kits…