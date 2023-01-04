Buhari assures Burundi of brotherly support







President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will support Republic of Burundi in diverse ways as necessary, saying this will be in the spirit of African solidarity and brotherliness, The president stated this on Tuesday at State House, Abuja, when he hosted the Special Envoy of President Evariste Ndayishimiye, who came with a message. The Minister of […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper