Emmanuel, Adeboye lead Akwa Ibom in Solemn Assembly into 2023 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Governor Udom Emmanuel and General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, led Akwa Ibom people in another session of the yearly state Solemn Assembly and Thanksgiving Service to usher Akwa Ibom into 2023 and rededicate the state to God.

Emmanuel, speaking at the interdenominational Christian service, themed “Go Forward”, held at Ibom Hall Uyo, identified peace as God’s greatest blessing to the state during his tenure as governor.

This, he stressed, has been fundamental to all the other achievements of his administration.

Expounding on his assertion that the greatest thing God has done for the state is that which money cannot buy, he said: “What God has done for us mostly is the peace we are enjoying in Akwa Ibom State. Peace that passes human understanding and through that peace, God has brought development. It’s an oasis of peace and tranquillity, drawing people from all over the nation to come here, live, invest and thrive. We will…