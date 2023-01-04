Gunshots rock Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State, over New Year carnival | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sporadic gunshots rented the air at Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State for the second consecutive day on Wednesday sending residents scampering to safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the firing of gunshots began on Tuesday when youths from a part of the town staged a New Year carnival.

A resident claimed that two lives had been lost, houses and shops had been razed, and properties worth millions of naira had been destroyed.

“Youths of Okoja area of the town organised a New Year carnival on Tuesday at the area’s market square.

“Some people went to disrupt the carnival, however, claiming that the organisers did not obtain approval from the traditional ruler, the Owa-Ale of Ikare.

“They burnt the house of the Olokoja, a high chief of the quarters, and that of another chief, while many shops were razed.

“I have been informed that they are going to my house to burn it and I don’t know what we people of Okoja…