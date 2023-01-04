Kaduna court remands 2 men in custody for unlawful possession of firearms





A Kaduna Chief Magistrate’s Court remanded two men, Abdullahi Sadiq, 30 and Sani Nasiru, 28, at the Kaduna Correctional Centre on Wednesday for allegedly being in unlawful possession of firearms. Presiding Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel ordered that the accused be remanded in custody pending advice by the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions. Prosecuting Insp Sunday […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper