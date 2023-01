Arkadiusz Milik made sure what is set to be a troubled new year for Juventus began in the best possible fashion with his last-gasp winner in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory at Cremonese. Poland forward Milik struck his fifth league goal of the season in added time with a free-kick which handed Juve their seventh straight win, […]

The post Milik saves Juventus at Cremonese as Milan pressure leaders Napoli appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper