Police recover corpse of murdered couple’s son from Ogun river | The Guardian Nigeria News

The corpse of Oreoluwa Fatinoye, son of the couple who were allegedly killed by assassins in Abeokuta on new year’s day, has been recovered from Ogun river.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased was reportedly thrown into a river on Adigbe- Obada road in Abeokuta after being kidnapped by the assailants who had murdered his parents.

The decomposing body of Oreoluwa was discovered floating on the river by fishermen on Tuesday morning.

NAN also reports that Oreoluwa’s parents, Mr Kehinde and Mrs Bukola Fatinoye were killed by yet-to-be-identified persons in the early hours of Sunday, Jan. 1.

The couple reportedly died during the incident that occurred at their residence, located within Ibara Government Reservation Area (GRA), Abeokuta.

It was gathered that the incident happened shortly after the couple had returned from a Cross Over Service to usher in the new year.

It was also gathered that the couple were employees of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and…