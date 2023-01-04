Potter coy over Chelsea’s transfer targets | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he wants to keep a lid on rampant speculation during the January transfer window as he tries to revive the club’s top-four hopes.

Several players have been linked with a move to the struggling London side including World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Ivory Coast international David Datro Fofana has already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month but Potter was keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of Thursday’s clash against Premier League champions Manchester City.

“It’s a good question but the problem is if I answer it and I’m specific in that answer, every single player in that area will be linked with Chelsea,” Potter told reporters, referring to speculation over new players.

“So I have to dodge it — and I hope you can understand why I’m dodging it. I always answer that part of the question by saying that I’m the head coach and my responsibility…