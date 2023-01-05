Bauchi police neutrialise kidnappers at Yankari Games Reserve — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

29 mins ago
Operatives of Bauchi State Police Command have killed three kidnappers and bandits that were terrorising Alkaleri Local Council and taking cover at the Yankari Games Reserve. The Command’s spokesperson, Ahmed Wakil , who confirmed the development yesterday, said two AK47 rifles were recovered from the kidnappers while some of them were arrested. He said: “…
One person was feared killed yesterday, in a clash between some Hausa and Fulani settlers in Ogbese community, Akure North Local Council of Ondo State. The Guardian learnt that the clash, which occurred on Tuesday night, snowballed into a full-blown crisis on Wednesday, with many people injured. Many shops belonging to the warring…
Source: Guardian Newspaper