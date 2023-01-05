EFCC shouldn’t be in existence – Agbakoba | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) on Thursday, said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ought not to have been in existence.

He said the commission currently operated outside the constitution.

Agbakoba said this at a news conference in Lagos.

According to him, since the EFCC is a creation of the National Assembly, it does not have the powers to interfere with the activities of state governments.

The senior advocate of Nigeria, insisted that the 1999 Constitution only provided one police force for Nigeria, adding that since the Anti-graft agency was not a branch of the police, it could not perform its functions.

He pointed out that the EFCC remained a Federal establishment created by the national assembly, adding that under Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution, the powers of government were divided into two: the Federal and the state.

“So the question will be, if the EFCC is created by the Federal Government can it then…