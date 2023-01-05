FEMA seeks establishment of safety commission, floats emergency marshal | The Guardian Nigeria News

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), on Wednesday in Abuja called for the establishment of a Safety Commission to regulate activities of gas stations.

According to him, the initiative is with a view to curbing fire explosions in the territory.

The Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, made the call while briefing newsmen on the activities of the organisation in 2022 and its plans for 2023.

Idris observed that most gas stations and outlets in the nation’s capital didn’t have well trained staffers that attended to customers professionally whenever they went to refill their cylinders.

“Every gas station is supposed to have a protective gear for customers to use within their vicinity to protect themselves.

“Gas selling outlets in the filling stations are supposed to have a wall demarcating them with the filling station, but it is not the situation.

“So, if we need to have a safety commission regulated by the FCT Administration to ensure that they train…