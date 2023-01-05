FG releases ₦‎13.89bn to 2022 pension for retirees





The Federal Government (FG) on Thursday released ₦13.89 Billion for payment of accrued pension rights for Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) retirees who retired in the year 2022. The National Pension Commission announced this in a statement, stating that the accrued pension rights represent an employee’s benefits for the past years of service up to June […]

