FG to transfer 613 rehabilitated repentant terrorists to their states







The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor says 613 rehabilitated low-risk repentant terrorists will be transferred to their state governments for reintegration into the society. Irabor made the disclosure during the fifth Stakeholders’ Meeting of Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), on Thursday in Abuja. Represented by the Chief of Defence Training and Operation, Maj.-Gen. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper