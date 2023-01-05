INEC begins online media accreditation for 2023 general elections





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced online accreditation for Journalists and media organisations wishing to cover the 2023 general elections. According to the flier issued by INEC on Thursday in Abuja, interested media organisations wishing to deploy journalists to cover the election are to apply via: https://imap.inecnigeria.org. It stated that the portal would […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper