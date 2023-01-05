My commitment to fight insecurity sacrosanct – Gov. Uzodimma | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo declared in Owerri on Thursday that his commitment to the fight against insecurity is sacrosanct.

Speaking at the 7th edition of Imo Stakeholders Forum, Uzodimma warned criminals and perpetrators of other vices to desist from the acts failing which they would be brought to book.

He thanked law-abiding residents of the state for their patriotism and warned that any attempt by enemies of the state to disturb the peace would be firmly resisted.

“Our commitment to the security of lives and property of Imo people is sacrosanct.

“We will resist any attempt to cause chaos in the state and ensure that those causing our people sleepless nights are exposed for what they really are. Nobody is above the law,’’ he stressed.

The governor promised to ensure economic uplifting of Imo people through robust investments in infrastructure.

According to him, 72 per cent of the 2023 budget will be directed to critical infrastructure that will pave the way for more…