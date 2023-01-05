My joy is that — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Ohanaeze hails governor over state’s new status

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has disclosed that his biggest joy is that recent actualisation of his administration’s struggle for the state to join the league of oil producing states will ensure fulfillment of his prayer that his preferred successor, Dr. Peter Mbah, who is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will perform better than him if elected.

Ugwuanyi said that Enugu’s oil producing status is one of the successes of his administration, which will bring immense fortunes to the socio-economic development of the state, stressing: “I’ m glad that Mbah will have huge resources to perform better than me if elected.”

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC), yesterday, hailed Ugwuanyi for the enlistment of Enugu as an oil producing state.

The group noted that the development followed the…