NDLEA arrests 1,232 suspects, intercepts 15,104.555kg drug in Kaduna





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, says its operatives have arrested 1,232 suspects and recovered 15, 104.555kg of illicit drug in the state. Mr Ibrahim Baraje, Kaduna state NDLEA Commander told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna, that the arrest and seizure were made from January to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper