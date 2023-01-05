NMDPRA shut down fuel stations in Kano





Nigeria Mainstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) on Thursday sealed petroleum stations in Kano. The former Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) enforcement team of the Kano zonal office shut down the fuel stations for selling products above the regulated price. Captured at the affected stations during the enforcement exercise monitored by journalists were prices […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper