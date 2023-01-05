Obaseki receives Kwankwaso as NNPP flags off campaign in Edo







Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, received former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, in Benin City, as the party flagged off its campaign in the state. Addressing journalists, Kwankwaso warned Nigerians against politics of ethnicity and religion. He said: “Some people don’t even understand the realities […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper