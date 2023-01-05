Obaseki restates commitment to solving pension issues





Edo State Government has restated Governor Godwin Obaseki administration’s commitment to solving pension issues in the state and called for patience among pensioners as the government tackles challenges. In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, noted that the government has shown good faith by solving two out of the […]

