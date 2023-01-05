Why NAFDAC is expanding directorates–DG | The Guardian Nigeria News

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says the agency will expand its directorates to promote greater and impactful management.

Adeyeye made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja while reeling out the agency’s strategic goals for the years 2023-2028.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on Dec. 30, 2022, reappointed Adeyeye as the director general of the agency for a second term

Adeyeye said continuation of meaningful deployment of human capital, sustained strong governance and obtaining approval for Hazard and Regulatory Allowances were among her goals.

The director general also said she would secure approval for Scheme and Condition of Service as well as ensure well trained staff for SAP account software.

Adeyeye added that she would increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the agency.

The director general further said…