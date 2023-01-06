



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Rivers, on Thursday said that the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at the Registration Areas/Wards will start from Friday, Jan. 6, till Jan. 15. {ad} Mr Mark Usulor, the Head of Department Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public […]

The post 2023: INEC kicks off collection of PVCs at registration areas/wards in Rivers appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper