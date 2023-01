Popular Egyptian actor Menna Shalabi was found guilty Thursday for cannabis possession and handed a suspended one-year jail sentence and a fine, in a case that drew widespread attention. Shalabi, the first Egyptian to be nominated for an International Emmy Award in 2021 for her role in the miniseries “Every Week Has a Friday”, was […]

