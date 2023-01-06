



The Kogi Government on Thursday commended the Department of State Security (DSS) for arresting masterminds of the Dec. 29, Okene explosion. {ad} The state Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, in statement issued in Lokoja, thanked the DSS for unmasking the terrorists suspected to be behind the explosion. Fanwo said, “the promptness of action […]

The post Kogi government applauds DSS for arresting Okene explosion masterminds appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper