Kogi NUJ Chairman losses wife, Bello condoles family | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman, Kogi Council, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Jimoh Adeiza, has lost his wife, Zainab, on Friday.

Mrs Zainab Adeiza, 46, reportedly died in an Abuja private hospital after a protracted illness.

A statement issued by the Chairman and Secretary, NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel, Messrs Friday Idachaba and Oyibo Salihu, respectively, described her death as “sad” and “shocking’’.

The chapel, while condoling Adeiza and family as well as the Kogi NUJ Council, prayed God to grant her soul an eternal rest.

Also, Gov. Yahaya Bello, on behalf of the people and government of the state, commisserated with the Adeiza family over the irreparable loss.

Bello, in a statement issued on Friday in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Onogwu Muhammed, expressed sadness over the death.

The governor prayed God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest and give the family fortitude to bear the loss.

