Mubarak Ganiyu and Seun Ogunsakin are Nigeria’s leading youngsters to the African Junior Tennis Championship, which serves off today in Lome, Togo. The duo, who have arrived in Togo, will be playing in the Boys U-16 category alongside Yahaya Sani.

The post Mubarak, Ogunsakin, Yakubu serve off in Togo today appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper