NPFL threatened with legal action over title/broadcast rights | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Total Promotions line up SANs, others against IMC

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, which is scheduled to start this weekend, is being threatened, following an alleged legal move by Total Promotions to challenge organisers of the league, the Interim Management Committee (IMC), over Television and Title rights.

The abridged league is expected to commence on Sunday, January 8, across the country, but The Guardian learnt yesterday that Total Promotions has already lined up a powerful legal team, led by Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), to challenge IMC in court on Tuesday.

In two separate letters, made available to The Guardian, yesterday, Total Promotions warned the Director-General of NTA, Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, and the Chairman of the IMC, Gbenga Elegbeleye, to stay clear from the NPFL league.

In one of the letters, titled ‘Buyers Beware,’ dated November 8, 2022, addressed to Dembos and Elegbeleye, Total Promotions owner, Mr. Niyi Alonge, warned…