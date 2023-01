The duo of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and House of Assembly Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, have come under attacks for their consistent anti-democratic posture, unrepentant hatred for ballot boxes and anti-people agenda over the election of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The post Owoeye, Oyetola hallucinating, say Osun PDP, Atiku-Okowa PCC DG appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper