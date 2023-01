The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended the commitment and courage of the people of Oyo State for their support for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and all other candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections. {ad} The party said this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo […]

The post Polls: PDP salutes Oyo’s overwhelming support for Atiku appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper