A brief ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin but dismissed by Ukraine as an empty gesture was due to have taken effect on Friday in what would be the first full pause since Moscow’s invasion in February 2022. Putin’s order to stop fighting for 36 hours during the Orthodox Christmas came after Moscow suffered […]

