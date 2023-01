The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said it had created more centres to ease the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in the FCT. {ad} According to a circular released by the commission on Friday in Abuja, the period set for the collection of the PVCs from the designated centres, is between Jan. […]

The post PVC: INEC creates additional centres to fast-track collection appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper