Former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has denied reports making the rounds that he has decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This was contained in a statement, yesterday, signed by his media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo, and made available to The Guardian.

