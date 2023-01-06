Support for Atiku at G-5 Governors’ rally in Ibadan excites PDP | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended “the commitment and courage of the people of Oyo State for their support for its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and all other Candidates of the Party in the 2023 general elections”

The national leadership of the party said the demonstration of support for Atiku during the G-5 governors’ rally in Ibadan despite attempts to coerce them against Atiku is a show of rare courage.

The national publicity secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Friday said: “Our Party commends the tenacity of our members and supporters in Oyo State for expressing their support for Atiku Abubakar at the flag-off of the PDP Governorship Campaign in Oyo State on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in defiance of attempts to dictate their electoral preference.

According to the PDP, the overwhelming chanting of “Atiku! Atiku!” by the resilient crowd in rejection of a request that they follow the dictate of some individuals in the…