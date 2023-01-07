2023 election: Vote for me to secure your future – Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, has said that votes cast for him on Feb. 25 shall secure the future of Nigerians.

Speaking at the APC Presidential Rally at the Moshood Abiola Democracy Park, on Saturday in Akure, Tinubu said that his “Renewed Hope” agenda was to transform the country and make Nigerians to be happy.

The presidential candidate, who lauded the mammoth crowd that received him, explained that he was in the race for the betterment of the country.

He promised that he would replicate his achievements as Lagos State governor at the national level if elected as president.

According to him, Nigeria should not be put in the hands of any individual that cannot be trusted.

Tinubu, who described Ondo State as a state of the progressives, promised to make the proposed Ondo Sea Port a reality if elected.

While also promising to invest massively on infrastructure and make electricity supply a reality, Tinubu pledged to…